Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-115 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, much of the postgame chatter centered around Austin Reaves who capped off a phenomenal week with a game-winner. But as Reaves himself said, it was a total team effort with multiple players stepping up for the Lakers including Jake LaRavia who dropped a season-high 27 points against the Timberwolves.

After the game, Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt shared a photo of Jake LaRavia on the team bus headed the arena and stated that, that was when he knew LaRavia was going to have a huge game against the Timberwolves.

The photo Vanderbilt shared was of LaRavia listening to music wearing clothing resembling rapper Eminem’s character from the movie 8 Mile. The caption stated, “Knew he was going crazy when he pulled up to the bus like B-Rabbit.”

LaRavia played a total of 37 minutes against the Wolves in his second start of the season. In addition to his 27 points, he also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out two assists, came up with one steal and blocked one shot. He shot 10-of-11 from the field, including 5-of-6 from the three-point line.

This is LaRavia’s first season with the Lakers after signing with the team in free agency in the offseason. He signed a two-year contract worth around $12 million. He’s appeared in all five games for the Lakers so far at a little over 28 minutes per game.

LaRavia’s been averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists with splits of 52.9 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, LaRavia began his career with the Memphis Grizzlies where he played for about two and a half seasons. Last year the Grizzlies traded LaRavia to the Sacramento Kings. With the Lakers still dealing with injury issues, it’s certain that LaRavia will continue to get his opportunities to contribute.