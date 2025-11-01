Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant didn’t sound thrilled after Friday’s 117–112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and it wasn’t about his health. Per beat reporter Damichael Cole, Morant repeatedly deflected postgame questions to the coaching staff and said he felt fine physically. It matched the vibe of a night that started fast for Memphis and then veered off course in the second half.

On the floor, the numbers tell the story. ESPN’s box score shows the Grizzlies blitzed the second quarter 42–24, then got outscored 62–43 after halftime as Luka Doncic took over. Doncic returned from a three-game absence and put up 44 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists to swing the game back to Los Angeles. Austin Reaves added 21, and the Lakers closed with a clean 28–21 fourth quarter.

Memphis had balance but not a closer. Jock Landale and Jaylen Wells led with 16 points apiece, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cedric Coward chipped in double figures. The issue was late-game execution. Grizzlies' shot cooled, turnovers crept in, and the Lakers weaponized Doncic’s pace. The AP recap hit the same beats: Memphis built a 14-point halftime lead and let it slip as the Lakers tightened the screws.

Article Continues Below

Morant’s “ask the coaching staff” refrain suggests frustration with late-game decisions, rotations, or both. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo has leaned into longer benches and defensive versatility early in the season; some of those combinations couldn’t keep Doncic out of rhythm. Whether that’s about coverages, matchups on the ball, or shot diet, the star point guard clearly wanted the staff to speak to it.

Big picture, it’s not panic time, but this is a snapshot of where Memphis sits. A competitive, organized team, but still figuring out crunch-time identity. If the Grizzlies can bottle that second quarter and marry it with calmer closing offense, the results will follow.