Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Deandre Ayton says he looks forward to the NBA Cup's heightened level of competition. The timing is perfect, as Ayton's performances have stood out this week where the Lakers went 3-1 after losing their season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Coming off an impressive 116-115 Lakers win against the Minnesota Timberwolves without All-Star LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Ayton says the timing is ideal, heading into a regular-season game where the stakes are higher that usual, he said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“Yesterday, I think, I found out it was a tourney game, starting to see tourney basketball and things like that,” Ayton said. “I’m excited. We know games like this is when we turn it up a notch. I'm just happy we've been playing the way we've been playing, where we up the physicality and defense to where coaches want. Now we have extreme confidence going out there.”

“I’m excited. We know games like this is when we turn it up a notch.” Deandre Ayton on the Lakers starting their NBA Cup schedule tonight in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/6Ip9dlGddv — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 31, 2025

Ayton finished with a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) in the Lakers' win against the Timberwolves. Following up a career-high 51 and 41-point performances, Austin Reaves settled for 28 points and the game-winning shot against the Timberwolves, as Reaves' impressive start to the regular season marches on. He's averaging 34.2 points on 52.6% shooting, including 38.5% from deep, 10.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals through five games.

Reaves' historic production places him among NBA greats as the Lakers will look to ride the momentum into their matchup against the Grizzlies.

Deandre Ayton admits ‘trolls' unlocked his best game for Lakers

Lakers center Deandre Ayton admits harsh criticism from fans questioning his effort motivated him into an impressive stretch of games, including 22 points and 15 rebounds in a 127-120 win against the Kings. Ayton says it added a new wrinkle to the chip on his shoulder, as ESPN's Dave McMenamin noted.

“They be trying to get me ticked off before these games, just to get me rolling,” Ayton said. “This is a thing y'all want to do. Y'all want to get me on edge. Y'all want me fired up. I like it. … They always messing with me, just talking to me. … It's just trolling. They love my reactions over there. I be caught off guard with some of them. But I love it, man, trust me. It's just making me play hard when it counts now.”

The Lakers face the Grizzlies on the road on Friday.