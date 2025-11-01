The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners in what is a pivotal Week 10 matchup. Both programs own a 6-2 record entering the game. Whichever team loses will essentially be eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Leading up to the contest, the Vols get an injury update before the 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff.

Reports indicate that Arion Carter is going to try and play on Saturday as he attempts to bounce back from turf toe on both feet, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. However, it's unclear how much time the Tennessee linebacker will actually be able to play, assuming he does get the green flag to participate.

“Sources tell On3 Sports that Tennessee LB Arion Carter wants to go and contribute in the de facto College Football Playoff elimination game against Oklahoma. There is optimism that he will dress, but it remains to be seen how much he can contribute.”

Initial reports had Carter listed as questionable, and it was said he was going to be a game-time decision. So, it appears Tennessee may give him every chance possible to play in Saturday's contest against Oklahoma. He's already missed one game, and having him back in action would be huge for the Volunteers.

In the seven games he's played so far this season, the junior linebacker has recorded 61 combined tackles (20 solo), one sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Even if he misses the Week 10 matchup, Carter is well on pace to put up career numbers in the 2025-26 campaign.