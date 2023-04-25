Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

LeBron James is 38 years old, and he’s still out here impressing people. During the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 4 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron had an insane stat-line. He became the first Laker since Shaq himself to post a 20-point, 20-rebound game in the playoffs. It was an incredible feat for everyone… except, of course, for one person. Skip Bayless, the greatest hater of LeBron James, was unimpressed by the star’s performance.

“LeBron is 6’9″ tall, he was being guarded by Xavier Tillman who’s 6’7″… Am I shocked that LeBron got 20 rebounds when [Grizzlies in Game 4] shot that many bricks? No I’m not.”

"LeBron is 6'9" tall, he was being guarded by Xavier Tillman who's 6'7"… Am I shocked that LeBron got 20 rebounds when [Grizzlies in Game 4] shot that many bricks? No I'm not." —Skip Bayless Thoughts? 🤔 (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/ZkKsnF7FYn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

At this point, you kind of have to respect Skip Bayless’ commitment to hating on LeBron James. The man found a way to make 20 rebounds sound trivial! That’s some next-level hating from Skip. Lakers fans might have to tip their hats to Skip for this one.

Despite what Skip implies, though, getting rebounds is not easy, especially at the NBA level. For one, LeBron’s two-inch advantage over Xavier Tillman is not exactly a game-changing difference. Secondly, we’ve seen taller players struggle to even crack 10 rebounds in a single game! The Lakers star’s 20 rebounds is not something to scoff at. You don’t just stumble into games like that: you need to actually put in effort to win every rebounding battle.

To add to his 20-20 game, LeBron James also chipped in seven assists and two blocks. Those blocks, in particular, are telling of the Lakers star’s preferred play-style to start the playoffs. With so many capable playmakers and shotmakers around him (D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and even Anthony Davis), LeBron is able to focus his attention on help defense and rebounding. When his scoring is needed, though, he’s still ready to take over games.