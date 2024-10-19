Rookie Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers ended their preseason with a 132-74 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday, but the game's outcome isn't what most fans are talking about the morning after. Instead, it's James' 17-point performance in the best version we've seen from LeBron James' son thus far. After Bronny's bold attempt at Kevin Durant against the Suns had fans buzzing Thursday, the second-round pick went 7-for-17 from the floor, including 1-for-5 from deep, and finished with four rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in Los Angeles' preseason finale.

After weeks of analysts and even former NBA players questioning the Lakers' decision to draft Bronny, James silenced his critics with a solid scoring effort. He was second to Quincy Olivari (22) for the team's leading scorer in a game where both teams rested their respective starting lineups. After the game, some fans pleaded for the Lakers to give Bronny an entire season in the G League, while others believe Friday's performance against the Warriors is a testament to his continuous growth in the NBA.

“If I'm the Lakers, I'd have Bronny James play: full season in the G League, 30 mpg in 2025 Summer League, at least 20 mpg next preseason. I've seen lottery picks go through the same struggles. In most cases, the problem is mental. He has the tools, but needs confidence,” one fan mapped out for the Lakers and their rookie, to which another replied, “He doesn't have the tools! He wasn't even a good college player! He wasn't even really a contributing player on his college team at all. He should be playing as a 6th or 7th man in the rotation in college fight now.”

“So Tonight, 55th pick Bronny James performed better than… Former lottery pick Jaxon Hayes Former lottery pick cam reddish Last year’s 17th! Ovr pick JHS 40th pick Maxwell Lewis He’s young, he has game and yes it will take time, you idiots,” a Lakers fan added.

“Bronny James had 17 points tonight that’s why the timeline quiet,” another fan said, while another replied, “Just say you didn’t watch the game bro.”

While most fans harped on James' performance, a few did mention how the Warriors dominated with a 58-point margin of victory while holding their opponent to 74 points.

JJ Redick reacts to Bronny James' breakout performance

Head coach JJ Redick discussed Bronny James' encouraging play against the Warriors in the Lakers' final preseason game. He pointed out how these uplifting moments for James and fellow rookie Quincy Olivari are building blocks for improvement heading into their respective rookie seasons, per CBS Sports' Brad Botkin.

“I think you have to have a level of patience, a level of optimism,” Redick said. I am very confident in the level of work that our young guys have had.”

The Lakers begin their regular season against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.