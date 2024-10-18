The Los Angeles Lakers finish their preseason with an 128-122 overtime win versus the Phoenix Suns, where Anthony Davis shot 4-5 from three in the first quarter, along the way to 35 points. Moreover, their No. 17 draft pick Dalton Knecht erupted for 35 points in 32 minutes, the other rookie Bronny James also nearly made a highlight-reel play of his own, as he tried to dunk on Kevin Durant early in the fourth quarter, which would have sent Lakers fans bonkers. However, Durant blocked the shot, though the refs called a foul.

Check out the instant replay of Bronny's play on Durant from Suns writer Dana Scott on X, formerly Twitter.

Lakers fans react

While LeBron James sat out this game, his son Bronny seemingly took up the duty to make a highlight play against Kevin Durant and the Suns.

As the younger James curled off a pick from D'Angelo Russell, with Davis holding the ball on the elbow, Bronny saw an open runway to the hoop. Davis lobbed the entry pass and James Jr. went up for the easy basket.

However, Durant peeled off the corner to provide help defense, leading to the block and foul. Afterward, both Lakers and Suns fans in the arena and social media reacted to the play.

First, @iam_johnw said what every fan in the building was thinking.

“Bronny dunking on Kevin Durant would've been insane lmao,” he said.

Meanwhile, a user named @_HarRam used a Taylor Swift meme to imagine how LeBron would have reacted to Durant blocking his son's dunk.

Finally, @E_Book88 became wistful and recalled the many postseason wars between LeBron and KD, stretching all the way back to 2012 when the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder met in the Finals. Since then, their head-to-head NBA Finals record has stood at 2-1, in favor of Durant, who signed with the Warriors in 2017.

“Durant Vs Bronny Jr is so crazy lol…Durant had wars against Bron man lol,” the user said.

It's indeed crazy to see Bronny James in a Lakers uniform dunking on the man who had playoff battles with his father about a decade ago, while the father himself is still an active NBA player.

While this play happened in the preseason, the younger James might make more than a few highlight plays in his young career that would make his father proud.