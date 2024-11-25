While the bidding war for LeBron James and Bronny James’ game-worn jerseys has begun, NBA Hall of Fame forward and NBA analyst Charles Barkley trashed the Los Angeles Lakers’ plan for Bronny James. Barkley disagrees with Bronny playing in the South Bay Lakers’, Los Angeles’ G League affiliate, home games only and talked about it in a recent appearance on The Better Angle.

Sir Charles called the plan “stupid,” per The New York Post.

“The kid is not ready to play in the NBA. He should be in the G-League so he can play basketball,” Barkley said. “And also, this thing where he’s only gonna play home games. It’s stupid; it’s not fair to him. It’s not fair to the team. Can you imagine the coach of that team? You come off a road trip and have a player you haven’t seen in a week or two. And then you probably feel like you gotta play him.”

Charles Barkley says the decision to allow Bronny to stay in Los Angeles while South Bay travels on the road limits Bronny and a bad look for LeBron for condoning these unique conditions.

“I don’t think they are doing Bronny any favors,” Barkley added. “They have just handled this thing very bad. It’s a bad look for the Lakers. I really like everything LeBron has done. But it’s a bad look for him [too], in my opinion.”

After making six appearances, most of them at the end of lopsided wins with the Lakers, Bronny was assigned to Los Angeles’ G League Lakers.

Bronny, LeBron James first game jerseys hit auction block

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Bronny James made NBA history, checking into the 2024-25 season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves as the first father-son duo to ever do it. The game-worn jerseys, showcased by Sotheby’s, start bidding at $70,000 for the pair, per Cllct.com.

“It’s great that these jerseys are for sale. It’s a part of history that just adds to the whole story of the franchise,” said Lakers super collector David Kohler, who purchased Bronny’s Las Vegas Summer League debut jersey. “I expect it to do really well at Sotheby’s.”

Bronny’s jersey from his first NBA summer league game was $38,400 in September. And while the Lakers rookie finds his footing in the association, his dad, LeBron, is leading the Lakers to the fourth-best record in the Western Conference at 10-6, averaging 23.6 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.1 rebounds in 16 games.