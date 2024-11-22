Basketball history is up for grabs as the jerseys worn by LeBron James and his son Bronny during their iconic season-opening game hit the auction block, Outkick reports. This unforgettable match, held on October 22 at the Crypto.com Arena, marked the first time in NBA history a father and son duo shared the court. The jerseys, showcased by Sotheby’s, start bidding at $70,000 for the pair, a hefty sum reflective of their unique significance.

Expand Tweet

LeBron’s jersey is fully authenticated, complete with visuals from the night, making it a coveted piece for collectors. However, Bronny’s jersey raises questions. It was photo-matched to the second half of the game, but with limited documentation of Bronny without his warmups, uncertainty surrounds whether the jersey is the exact one worn during his initial entry onto the court. The jock tag hints at a halftime swap, potentially tempering its value. Despite this, the duo’s jerseys hold a symbolic weight, encapsulating a moment when family legacy met professional sports.

The game itself saw the Lakers defeat the Timberwolves 110-103. LeBron James contributed 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Bronny, though less impactful on the stat sheet, made his professional debut, albeit amid skepticism about his readiness. Critics, including Skip Bayless, voiced concerns about his current skill level, adding an undercurrent of controversy to the celebration.

The James Legacy in Collectibles

Game-worn memorabilia from LeBron has long captivated fans and collectors, with one jersey fetching $3 million at auction. For Bronny, the landscape is more modest but growing; his Summer League debut jersey sold for over $38,000. The father-son pair’s jerseys from this milestone game could follow suit, drawing interest despite the authentication hiccup surrounding Bronny’s.

The auction isn’t solely about a single game. The jerseys have a broader story, having appeared during media days and preseason matchups. Yet their association with the opening night remains their primary allure.

Lakers coach JJ Redick’s decision to include Bronny on the roster has drawn mixed reactions, with some calling it a staged spectacle. Bronny’s limited impact in three minutes of play further fueled critiques of nepotism overshadowing merit. Still, this auction serves as a testament to the James family’s enduring influence on basketball culture, blending athletic achievements with emotional resonance.