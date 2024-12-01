As the Los Angeles Lakers head out on a four-game road trip, they’re going to be a little short-handed. Backup center Jaxson Hayes re-aggravated an ankle injury and will miss the next two to three weeks. With the Lakers’ set to take on the Utah Jazz on Sunday, they could be without additional players as both D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves appeared on the team’s injury report.

D’Angelo Russell is listed as doubtful with an illness and Austin Reaves is listed as questionable with a left pelvic contusion on the Lakers’ injury report ahead of their game against the Jazz.

In Reaves’ case, he took a hard fall while being fouled during the Lakers’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. He stayed in the game to shoot his two free-throws and then immediately came out of the game. He did not start the second half, but ultimately returned to the game albeit being clearly limited.

Russell started the second half in place of Reaves and played fairly well alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Following the Lakers’ loss, head coach JJ Redick gave an update as best he could on Reaves’ status after the fall.

“My vantage point was an airborne player, and he made a play on the ball. . .he couldn’t go in the first half. He’s tough as nails, and I thought he moved fine,” Redick said. “He wasn’t really in the flow of the game because of that, and not getting the start to the second half. . .he’ll be in some pain tomorrow and we just have to kind of assess going forward.”

If both players are sidelined, that would put a significant strain on the Lakers’ current guard rotation.

Lakers’ rotation without D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves

If the Lakers’ are indeed incredibly short-handed to begin their road trip against the Jazz, that means more of an opportunity for both Gabe Vincent and Max Christie. Christie in particular has seen an uptick in his play over the past week or so, and has regained a spot in the team’s rotation after briefly falling out.

In a sign that the Lakers’ might be in need of reinforcements in the backcourt, they recalled Jalen Hood-Schifino from South Bay. The second-year guard had been dealing with a hamstring issue while on assignment in the G League. He did not appear on the Lakers’ injury report ahead of their game against the Thunder, which is a sign that he is nearing a return to the active roster.

If Russell and Reaves are indeed sidelined, Vincent would be the only true point guard on the active roster. Hood-Schifino could conceivably help in that aspect if he is ready to play.