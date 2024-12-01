LOS ANGELES – Coming into the 2024-25 season, Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie was perhaps the main player on the roster that could be expected to take a big leap.

The No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Christie showed flashes across two uneven seasons, but was essentially given a fresh slate with the arrival of new head coach JJ Redick.

But Christie got off to a slow start this season and ultimately found himself out of the team’s rotation. Due to varying reasons, including inconsistent bench play and injuries, he has found himself back in the rotation and has been much more consistent with his shot.

Following the Lakers’ 101-93 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Christie spoke about what he attributes to his improved level of play and why his shot has been dropping.

“To be honest, I’m just trying to stay aggressive, and I have full confidence in my shot. I work hard enough every single day to have belief in that, and I wasn’t really worried that I got off to a slow start,” Christie said. “It’s going to come eventually. I think I’m in a pretty good rhythm so I’m going to try to continue that. But for me it’s just confidence. I think that’s what it is. Mentally I’ve gotten really good in that area so I’m just going to try to continue that.”

Against the Thunder, Christie finished with eight points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field, including a clutch shot in the fourth quarter that kept the Lakers in the game.

Max Christie’s role for Lakers this season

Over the past five games, although the Lakers have gone 1-4 during that stretch, Christie has played more like the role the team and fans envisioned he would coming into the season.

During the Lakers’ win against the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 27, he put up 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field in 22 minutes of play. Through that five game stretch, he’s shot 67 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the three-point line.

On the season, Christie has appeared in 18 of the Lakers’ 19 games at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s averaging 5.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists with splits of 44.1 percent shooting from the field, 29 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

His three-point percentage isn’t as efficient as it should be, but his improved shooting suggests that will be on the upswing. Christie spoke about playing off LeBron James and Anthony Davis and how that will help with improved efficiency.

“AD and Bron are great passers. I think we’re doing a good job of when we get those opportunities,” Christie said. “We’re doing a decent job. Obviously AD and Bron are really, really good players and are going to attract a lot of attention, so it’s on us, everybody else to cut, find open space and knock down those shots.”

The Lakers hit the road for a four-game swing beginning with Sunday against the Utah Jazz and then following up with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, respectively.