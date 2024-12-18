Darvin Ham, now an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, reflected on his tenure as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, offering pointed criticism of the circumstances surrounding his firing. Speaking with Marc J. Spears of Andscape following the Bucks' decisive 97-81 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup Finals on Tuesday, Ham didn’t hold back.

“To do as well as I did, I swear to God, anywhere else I’m probably looking at an extension with what I did,” Ham said. “I’m not talking about feelings. I’m talking actual facts.

“They go from not making it to the playoffs to the final four in the NBA, the conference finals. And then you win the in-season tournament, navigate through all the injuries and win both of your play-in games to get to the playoffs.”

Ham, who guided the Lakers to the 2023 Western Conference Finals after the team missed the playoffs the previous year, expressed frustration at the lack of recognition for his accomplishments.

“People always talk about us losing to Denver, but they never talk about how we got to Denver. We beat a kick-a*s young squad in Memphis and we beat Golden State,” he added.

Darvin Ham's first season brought Lakers to Western Conference Finals

The Lakers initially hired Ham following a disappointing 2021-22 campaign in which the team, built around LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, failed to make the playoffs.

The Westbrook trade, designed to form a dominant trio alongside James and Davis, fell short of expectations due to injuries and inconsistent performances. Tasked with reviving the team, Ham faced an uphill battle but delivered results in his first season despite a tumultuous start.

Under Darvin Ham’s guidance, the Lakers overcame a 2-10 opening to finish the season 43-39, bolstered by a transformative midseason roster overhaul. The 2023 trade deadline brought in key players, including D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt, who played pivotal roles in the Lakers’ turnaround.

Ham led the team through the Play-In Tournament and into a playoff run that included series victories over the Memphis Grizzlies and the defending champion Golden State Warriors before falling to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

The success fueled optimism heading into the 2023-24 season, which began with the Lakers winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. However, inconsistent performances and struggles with their starting lineup led to a disappointing 24-25 record by late January.

A late-season surge, sparked by the decision to make Hachimura a full-time starter, saw the Lakers close the regular season on a 21-12 run.

Ham's departure follows Lakers' early playoff exit after tumultuous season

In the playoffs, the Lakers faced the Nuggets once again in the first round. Despite leading at various points across all five games and holding the majority of leads throughout the series, they ultimately fell in five games to Denver.

The early playoff exit compounded the disappointment of an inconsistent season. Still, Ham’s efforts were not enough to secure his position, as the team opted for a coaching change.

Since joining the Bucks, Ham has experienced a resurgence. Milwaukee’s victory over the Thunder on Tuesday capped an undefeated run in NBA Cup games, marking Ham’s second championship in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Lakers, now under the leadership of head coach JJ Redick, are grappling with inconsistency. The team failed to advance to the quarterfinals of this year’s NBA Cup, suffering a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns in group play.

The Lakers currently sit as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-12 record, a stark contrast to Ham’s success in Milwaukee, where the Bucks have rallied from a 2-8 start to a competitive position in the East.

Darvin Ham’s comments underscore lingering frustrations about his time in Los Angeles, particularly the narrative surrounding his dismissal. For now, his achievements with the Bucks provide a sharp counterpoint to the Lakers’ ongoing struggles, offering vindication for a coach who feels his impact wasn’t fully appreciated.