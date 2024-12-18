Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks claimed the second-ever Emirates NBA Cup title with a commanding 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas, becoming the first Eastern Conference team to secure the trophy.

Despite the win, the Bucks skipped the traditional champagne celebration in the locker room. Instead, they kept the festivities subdued to refocus on the remainder of the regular season.

Doc Rivers on Darvin Ham's subdued celebration suggestion

“Bucks coach Doc Rivers told me after talking with Darvin Ham and his experience with Lakers last season, they chose not to celebrate The Cup championship with dousing and drinking of champagne. Want to focus on the remainder of the season,” via a post in X (formerly Twitter) by Chris Haynes.

Head coach Doc Rivers shared that the decision was influenced by assistant coach Darvin Ham, who experienced the tournament last year as part of the Los Angeles Lakers' championship-winning team.

The NBA had prepared for a classic locker room celebration, equipping the Milwaukee Bucks with coolers stocked with champagne and Michelob Ultra, along with safety goggles for the expected post-game festivities. However, following their NBA Cup win, the Bucks left the celebratory setup untouched, opting for a more subdued approach.

Ham's time with the Lakers

Ham's impressive streak in the NBA Cup continues, as he now boasts a flawless 14-0 record. After guiding the Los Angeles Lakers to the inaugural championship as head coach last year, Ham played a key role in the Milwaukee Bucks' run this season as an assistant coach.

The suggestion that the NBA Cup win met the Lakers' expectations for a successful season carries significant weight. It seems to reflect the team's struggles during a challenging month-long slump after claiming the NBA Cup, which ultimately required a monumental late-season push to recover.

This might not necessarily reflect the players' mindset, especially considering their strong performance in the second half of last season, but it could be a strategy to prevent complacency within the organization. The Lakers opted to make no moves at last season's trade deadline, believing their core group of players was capable of competing in the Playoffs.

Tonight's win didn’t affect the NBA standings, but it marks a significant turnaround for the Bucks, who have bounced back from a tough 2-8 start to the season.

The Bucks mean business

Milwaukee is currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 14-11 record, and they're focused on climbing higher in the standings following their success in the in-season tournament.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have proven their potential as a dynamic duo, guiding the Bucks through a strong stretch over the past month. Any lingering concerns about their chemistry have now been put to rest, and their impressive performance included a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the top team in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Ham's Lakers celebrated their NBA Cup victory last year with a champagne party in the locker room but went on to finish eighth in the West before being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Ham’s symbolic gesture likely aimed to demonstrate the Bucks' commitment to contending for an NBA title, but it’s hard to believe the players won’t take a moment to celebrate their win in Las Vegas. While they may have a celebration planned for later in the night, even the veterans on this squad understand that winning the Cup doesn’t define the overall success of their season.

Despite the excitement surrounding the NBA Cup, it's evident that the NBA Finals remain the ultimate goal for both players and coaches across the league.