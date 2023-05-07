Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder had nothing but praise for the influence LeBron James has on the rest of the team.

James scored 21 points and posted eight rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes of action as the Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Of course, it wasn’t the highest scoring game for James, but like D’Angelo Russell pointed out, the four-time NBA champion dominates and contributes in many facets of the game.

One particular hustle play from James saw him run back on defense and prevent a fast-break bucket for Andrew Wiggins after a Lakers turnover. The momentum of James in that moment saw him jump into the crowd and for Schroder, that’s exactly the kind of play that influences the rest of the team to do better.

“Making hustle plays like that. Putting everything on the line. Seeing him after the game really don’t have no energy no more, that’s what we need from him,” Schroder said post-game. “For our ball club, it means a lot. I think everybody in here knows we gotta do the same thing what Bron does and match it and it’s just great to see.”

James, Schroder and the rest of the Lakers team now have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series when Game 4 takes place Monday in Los Angeles.

After that, they’ll be just one win away from the Western Conference finals — something that was pretty unimaginable after their 2-10 regular season start.