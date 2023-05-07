For Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell, LeBron James’ impact goes well beyond how many points he scores.

James scored just 21 points as the Lakers enjoyed a blow out win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 last night to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

However, James also posted eight rebounds — notably moving up the all-time ranks in the process — and eight assists in 32 minutes of action as he notably had a much better performance than in Game 2.

Russell also played his part as he set the tone early and finished the game with 21 points. And while James didn’t score as many points as many have come to expect, Russell feels he dominates the game from many different aspects — sometimes in ways the regular fan may not notice too well.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Bron is a guy that could dominate the game from so many different aspects,” Russell told reporters in the post-game press conference. “Obviously, a regular fan will recognize scoring, dunking, things like that but he still affects the game with passing, defense, communication. All those little things that you don’t really see on the stat sheet, he still led us in a way that you might not see.

“For me, it was just scoring tonight, next night might be passing so just take advantage of what they’re allowing us to have.”

"Bron is a guy that could dominate the game from so many different aspects… Those little things that you don't really see on the stat sheet, he still led us in a way that you might not see." D'Angelo Russell on LeBron's impact even without scoring. (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/RD4PC5owvp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2023

James and the Lakers will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series in Game 4 which takes place Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.