LeBron James finally established himself as the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored thanks to a scintillating offensive performance Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Lakers lost the game, 133-130, but the night will be most remembered for the history King James made.

Free agent big man Enes Kanter, however, would rather focus on something else, as he tweeted out a sarcastic congratulatory message for LeBron James.

38,388 Points

0 Morals

0 Values

0 Principles

0 Empathy

1 Bow Down to #China

Congratulations to @KingJames

Kanter’s dislike for LeBron James is not a secret. Even when was still in the league, Kanter had always taken shots at The King, so the latest articulation of his utter distaste for the Lakers superstar isn’t exactly surprising.

LeBron James paced the Lakers against the Thunder with 38 points on 13-for-20 shooting from the field to go with seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 34 minutes of solid work. The four-time league MVP officially passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored by a player ever in the history of the NBA with a jumper late in the third period. Russell Westbrook provided 27 points off the bench for the Lakers, who are now on a two-game losing streak and have lost four of their last six games.

Enes Kanter’s most recent stint in the NBA was with the Houston Rockets in 2022, when he was traded to the team by the Boston Celtics. The Rockets would waive Kanter just a few days after. Kanter is still just 30 years old and while he’s a liability on defense, he can still be a serviceable backup at least in the NBA, but he’s just someone teams don’t want to touch right now.