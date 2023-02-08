Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.

The Nets twitter account released a video of Durant, whose message was both personal and matter of fact.

‘L, Congrats on being the all-time leading scorer in NBA history,” Durant said.

He would go on. “It’s even funny to say that… coming from where you come from, how hard you grinded for this long, it’s been an inspiration since day one. Much love and keep setting the bar high.”

The NBA scoring record was considered for a very long time to be the unbreakable record. After all, only seven players in league history are even within 10,000 points of where LeBron James stands right now. His career does not even appear to be near over either.

Unlike so many all-time greats, James is still playing at an incredibly high level. He is averaging over 30 points per game in his 20th NBA season. The fact that he is among the league leaders in scoring at age 38 is truly incredible and something to admire. Beyond his presence on the court, James is equally amazing off of it.

James has led a life that one can be proud of and one both children and adults can be inspired by.