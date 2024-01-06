LeBron James is clearly frustrated with the Lakers...

LeBron James is frustrated with the way the Los Angeles Lakers are playing, so much so that he reportedly even said that his son, Bronny James, could play for the team right now. Sure enough, the shocking statement has everyone buzzing.

LeBron James frustrated over Lakers' slump

The Lakers bowed down to the Memphis Grizzlies in an intense showdown on Friday, 127-113. It was a tight game for the most part until LA collapsed in the fourth quarter and allowed Ja Morant and Co. to outscore them, 33-19.

It is now the Lakers' fourth straight defeat and eighth in their last 10 games. They have yet to win in the new year, fueling more frustrations among the LA faithful.

James, who finished with 32 points, five rebounds and five steals in the loss, didn't hold back his frustration while talking to reporters in the locker room. The 39-year-old forward admitted that they just “suck” right now, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

LeBron James: “We suck right now.” He also framed LAL’s in-season tournament as “only two games,” suggesting that championship should be given the proper weight pic.twitter.com/a1IaENpWyh — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 6, 2024

Lakers star claims his son Bronny could play for them right now

In another show of frustration, James was reportedly heard telling his teammate Austin Reaves that his son Bronny could play for the Lakers right now with the kind of basketball they are displaying, according to Claire De Lune of The Guardian.

James allegedly made the remarks during Anthony Davis' media huddle, and when he was talking to Reaves. When Reaves asked James about Bronny and whether his son would be starting for USC basketball in their Saturday game against Stanford, LeBron reportedly said, “He could play for us right now. easy. EASY”

Unsurprisingly, it sparked a variety of reactions from fans, with many expressing their shock over the claim. Others found it funny since it seems LeBron is merely trying to recruit his son, but many also agreed that the Lakers star has a point.

“Not exaggerating or trolling. He'd be more productive for us than: Vanderbilt, Reddish, Christie. EASY,” one commenter said.

Another one wrote, This if funny as hell but this ain't it. Bro basically calling his teammates a**.”

A critic added, “They call that man a leader and he's out here shitting on his own squad what year in a row?” Meanwhile, another one noted, “LebJoinUp has always been one of the worst leaders, whining, finger pointing, fleeing.”

For what it's worth, James has yet to clarify his viral remarks. It also came from an off-the-record conversation with Reaves, so there's definitely a need to confirm what he really meant by his take and the context of it.

Obviously, though, fans and haters alike are having a field day for it.