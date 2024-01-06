Darvin Ham pushed back on reports about his job security and said he has the support of Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka,

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham pushed back at “anonymous” reports related to his job security and insisted he has the full support of Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka.

In his media availability ahead of the Lakers matchup vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at Crypto.com Arena, Ham was asked if he gets “angered” with speculation about the temperature of his seat.

“Nah, it comes with the territory,” said the second-year coach. “My governor, Jeanie Buss, the boss lady, our president, Robert Pelinka, we're all aligned. As long as they're not saying it, I guess I'm good. I know how they feel about me in the situation we're currently in. We're all on the same page. My two captains, I communicate with them. Our communication has been at a high level.”

Ham then launched into a curious analogy, as he compared unnamed sources to whistleblowers who testify against underworld criminal enterprises.

“The one thing that's crazy is that it reminds me of when I used to watch '60 Minutes' with my father in the '80s, and one particular show they were talking about La Cosa Nostra and the Mafia, and guys were starting to go to trial and the star witness shows up with a black potato sack on his head and shades due to fear, and his name couldn't really be released. This seems to be the standard of reporting now for NBA people on the internet or whatever.”

As the Lakers (17-18) — losers of nine of 12 — slide down the standings, Ham's constant lineup shuffling has reportedly irked multiple players in the locker room (this is also evident from postgame quotes). Following Wednesday's loss to the shorthanded Miami Heat, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis said the Lakers are out of excuses, as Ham continued to blame injuries for the Lakers' struggles. LeBron James did not speak to reporters.

“…That's what I signed up for when I decided to become a coach,” Ham said about the criticism. “I'm solid. I've been through a ton of ish in my life. This is a walk in the park, trust me.”

Nine of the Lakers' next 11 games are at home. Put aside all the chatter — the Lakers's effort over the next few weeks will tell you how much they believe in their head coach.