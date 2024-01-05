Rematch of last year's first-round series! Check out our NBA odds series as we make our Grizzlies-Lakers prediction and pick.

It's a rematch of the 2023 first-round series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Grizzlies-Lakers prediction and pick. ClutchPoints will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Grizzlies lost to the Toronto Raptors 116-111 on Wednesday night despite having strong games for their Big Three of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane. Morant nearly notched a triple-double with 28 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists on 10-of-18 shooting. Jackson had 24 points, four blocks, and four three-pointers, while Bane had 22 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have dropped three straight after losing to a Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat 110-96. Despite the defeat, Anthony Davis had a monster outing and nearly had a five-by-five with 29 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and five blocks. Austin Reaves also returned to the starting unit and had 24 points, five rebounds, and eight assists. However, LeBron James had his lowest-scoring game of the season with just 12 points on 6-of-18 shooting.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Lakers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +4 (-108)

Los Angeles Lakers: -4 (-112)

Over: 227 (-108)

Under: 227 (-112)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis has covered the spread in just 13 of its 34 games this season, but have split its 18 games away from FedExForum. As an underdog, the Grizzlies are just 8-14. With Ja Morant, they are an even 4-4 against the spread. Similarly, Grizzlies games have eclipsed the point total in 13 of 34 games and 9-9 on the road.

After winning four straight since Morant's return, the Grizzlies have won just one of their last five outings (including four with Morant in it). Fortunately for Memphis, the Lakers are also slumping as of late. Los Angeles have won just three of 12 games since winning the In-Season Tournament. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are getting frustrated and Darvin Ham is on the hot seat.

With that, the Grizzlies could take advantage of a reeling Lakers squad. Likewise, Memphis could enter with more motivation to avenge their first-round series loss to the Lakers in last year's playoffs.

Nonetheless, regardless of Memphis' struggles, Morant is still playing like a legitimate superstar. In eight games, the All-Star guard is averaging 25.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. In 10 games against the Lakers in his career, Morant is averaging 26.6 points, which is his second-highest scoring average against any team in the league.

Desmond Bane is also in the midst of a strong campaign with averages of 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, while making 47.6 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from downtown.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is also having his best scoring season so far. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is putting up a career-high 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds, though his shot-blocking numbers are down to just 1.7 per game.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Meanwhile, the Lakers have covered the spread in just 15 of their 35 regular season games this season. At Crypto.com Arena, they are just 6-9. Lakers games have surpassed the total 18 of 35 times so far. However, they are just 5-10 at home on the over/under.

The Lakers should be eager to turn things around and this game against one of their rivals from last season should provide them with added motivation.

Anthony Davis has been playing at an All-NBA level as of late, just as he showed during Wednesday's loss to the Heat. On the season, The Brow is averaging 25.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks, while shooting over 55 percent from the field.

LeBron James should also look to bounce back from arguably his worst game of the season, where he shot just 6-of-18 from the field for a season-low 12 points. The last time James scored 15 points or less also happened to be against the Grizzlies during the playoffs, where they lost by 17 points in Game 5. He followed that up with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting while leading the Lakers to a 40-point blowout to win the series in Game 6.

Austin Reaves should also carry the momentum from his strong game upon returning to the starting lineup. Regardless of whether he starts or not, Reaves is still a major contributor for the Lakers. On the season, he is averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies may be underdogs, but I'll take them in this upcoming playoff rematch on Friday against the Lakers. Ja Morant always seems to show out against the Lakers. Take the under as well, since both teams aren't particularly good on the over/under.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: +4 (-108), Under 227 (-112)