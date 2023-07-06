The Los Angeles Lakers acted quickly on Gabe Vincent. They knew that there was a lot of interest in the Miami Heat guard in NBA free agency so they made sure they would get their man by offering him the best deal. This came out to $33 million for three years, which could turn out as a bargain for LA if Vincent is able to make a significant impact on the squad this coming season.

This is exactly what Vincent expects to do now that he's in Hollywood. Speaking on a recent ESPN interview, the 27-year-old discussed what he believes he'll be able to bring to the table for the Lakers:

“They have a little bit of everything,” Vincent said. “They have size, they have athleticism, they have leadership, they got stars. I think I bring a little bit of toughness on defense. I could bring some playmaking, I could make open shots. I think I showed in Miami that my game is pretty versatile. I can wear a number of hats and play with a number of guys. I think I can come in and just try to impact winning in a number of ways. And every night it might be different depending on how this season shakes out and what my role shakes out to be. I think I can impact the game in a positive way with any group on the court, so I'm just looking forward to the opportunity to do that. ”

This sounds good to me, and this is likely what convinced the Lakers to splash the cash on Gabe Vincent as well. He's a jack-of-all-trades type of player, and as he said, he's willing to take on whatever role coach Darvin Ham is going to give him. Big things are expected from Vincent this coming season, and it is clear that he has every intention of doing whatever he can to live up to the same.