There was previously some optimism that the Miami Heat would re-sign guard Gabe Vincent, but now it looks like they could be in danger of losing both Vincent and Max Strus in free agency. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Heat have made an offer to Vincent similar to what they gave Caleb Martin last offseason but for a bit more money at over $7 million per season. However, the offer “did not move the needle,” and Vincent's return is looking “less likely” unless Miami raises the offer.

Vincent, one of the Heat's undrafted standouts, has been a vital member of the rotation the past two seasons, playing in 68 regular-season games each year while oscillating between a starting and reserve role. The 27-year-old started all 22 playoff games this past season as the Heat reached the NBA Finals, averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

Heat's salary situation

Miami's salary cap situation is a bit messy, with over $173 million on the books for the 2023-24 season. That is already into the luxury tax, and with the more punitive CBA coming into play, there are concerns about building out the roster while they also wait out the Damian Lillard situation. The Heat want to keep Vincent around, but they clearly are taking the tax penalties into account with this offer.

As Heat insider Wes Goldberg notes, many believe Vincent will get something in the $10 million a year range. If Miami isn't willing to up the offer, it seems he could go elsewhere. The Heat could look into sign-and-trade options involving Vincent and Strus in order to recoup some value if they depart.

Gabe Vincent suitors

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel recently named the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors as potential landing spots for Vincent. These teams all could use some help at point guard, and Vincent is a solid role player with plenty of playoff experience who can play both ends of the court.

It remains to be seen just exactly what kind of offer Vincent will get in free agency.