Every basketball fan has their pick on who they think is the GOAT. There are some obvious picks: Michael Jordan and LeBron James are two of the most popular picks, obviously. However, there are some forgotten legends that aren't talked about as much. For Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, one legend has been forgotten a little too much.

During an appearance on Baron Davis' Straight Game podcast, the Lakers legend lamented the fact that former teammate Kobe Bryant has seemingly been left out of the GOAT conversation. While Shaq doesn't mind if a fan picks MJ or LeBron over Bryant, he at least wants people to have him in that conversation, as he feels that he deserves that.

“I just get frustrated when people talk about the GOATs of the game and [Kobe Bryant's] name is not mentioned,” O'Neal said, per the “Straight Game” podcast. “I don’t care who you pick, whether it’s Michael [Jordan], LeBron [James], or Kobe, but just mention all the names.”

Bryant was the face of the Lakers franchise for more than two decades. Drafted in 1996, the Lower Merion high school standout became one of league's brightest stars during the time. His name is just as recognizable as MJ or LeBron, immortalized by the many kids who'd shout his name when shooting paper balls into trash bins.

Bryant's accolades speak for themselves: he haa 18 All-Star appearance, one MVP, five championships, and two Finals MVPs. That doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of his immortal legacy. His impact cannot be understated, as many young hoopers grew up to be fans of the Lakers star.

O'Neal and Bryant's relationship was rocky at times, particularly during and right after their three-peat run in the early 2000s. As the two Lakers legends aged, though, they eventually mended their relationship, and their respect for each other grew. Since Bryant's untimely passing in 2020 in a helicopter crash, O'Neal has sung Bryant's praises constantly.

 

