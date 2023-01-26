Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis has missed nearly six weeks with a foot injury. The last time he played was all the way back on December 16th against the Nuggets, when he scored ten points and grabbed four rebounds in the 126-108 Lakers win. Without Davis, the Lakers have managed to remain competitive, as the team is 5-5 over its last ten games. Still, when the Lakers host Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, every Lakers fan will surely want to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Spurs

Good news, Lakers fans — Davis won’t be missing any more time due to injury. He is set to return to the court for Wednesday’s showdown with a minutes restriction, per a tweet from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham also confirmed before tip-off that AD will indeed suit up.

Davis, 29, is in his 11th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Lakers. He’s averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks across 25 appearances this season. Davis is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from the field thus far in 2022-23 — his current 59.4% field-goal percentage is the best of his career by a wide margin.

The Lakers should have no problem beating the Spurs at home. After all, San Antonio owns the second-worst road record in the entire Western Conference at 5-16. But with regard to the question, Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Spurs, the answer is yes.