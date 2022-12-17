By Michael Corvo · 2 min read

Anthony Davis exited the Los Angeles Lakers’ win vs. the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at halftime with a right foot injury, the team said shortly after the third quarter got underway.

Davis came up limping after an early layup on Nikola Jokic. He scored 10 points in the first quarter but didn’t have a bucket in the second quarter.

Anthony Davis did not start the second half for the Lakers. He has not emerged from the tunnel. https://t.co/kDmVMB7j6L — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 17, 2022

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Davis may have gotten relatively lucky:

“A source familiar with Anthony Davis’ injury told ESPN the Lakers big man is experiencing discomfort in his right foot but there is hope Davis did not suffer anything severe,” tweeted McMenamin. “He will likely undergo an MRI for further evaluation.”

Postgame, Darvin Ham classified AD’s ailment as a “foot issue” and said the team would know more on Saturday after another evaluation. He declined to go into more detail. Davis got X-rays at the arena.

Davis was 4-of-7 from the field and notched 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal in 17 minutes. For the season, AD — an MVP and DPOY candidate — entered Friday averaging 28.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game. He’s appeared in 25 of the Lakers’ 28 games thus far.

Thomas Bryant started the second half for Los Angeles. He admirably picked up the slack, partially thanks to the playmaking of Russell Westbrook (15/11/12). Bryant put up a season-high 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

Despite the loss of their superstar center, the Lakers rallied to win the third period, 29-23, then dominated the fourth quarter, 33-19. Los Angeles (12-16) cruised to one of their most impressive wins of the season, 126-108.