Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis starred against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. He finished with 23 points — on 9-for-22 shooting from the field and 0-for-2 from behind the three-point arc — 16 rebounds, and two assists in the 115-106 Lakers loss. So when the Lakers visit the Chase Center on Saturday night to play Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors, every Lakers fan will surely be dying to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Warriors

The Lakers have Davis listed as probable for Saturday’s showdown with a foot injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable to play for Los Angeles, while Mo Bamba (league suspension) will sit out.

Davis, 29, is in his 11th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He’s averaging 26.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.9 blocks across 32 appearances this season (30 starts). Davis is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from the field thus far in 2022-23 — his current 57.0% field-goal percentage is the best of his pro career by a wide margin.

The Lakers will have to play at the top of their game to beat the Warriors on the road on Saturday, with or without Davis. After all, despite struggling on the road all season long, the Warriors have the third-best home record in the Western Conference at 21-6. But with regard to the question, Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is probably.