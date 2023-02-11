Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James missed Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to an ankle injury. Without their best player, the Lakers lost to the Bucks by a final score of 115-106, thanks largely to a 38-point, ten-rebound performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. So when the Lakers visit the Chase Center to play Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, every Lakers fan will be dying to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

LeBron James injury status vs. Warriors

The Lakers have James listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Star big man Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) is probable to play for Los Angeles, while Mo Bamba (league suspension) will sit out.

James, 38, is in his 20th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He’s averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 44 appearances this season (all starts). While James got off to a slow start to the year shooting the three, he’s converting his three-point looks at a solid rate as of late — James has shot 41.5% from behind the arc over his last ten games played.

The Lakers will have their hands full on the road against the defending champions on Saturday, with or without James in the lineup. After all, the Warriors own the fifth-best home record in the NBA at 21-6. But with regard to the question, Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is maybe.