The Milwaukee Bucks (37-17) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (25-30) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Lakers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Milwaukee has won eight consecutive games and has risen to second place in the East. The Bucks covered 57% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Los Angeles has lost two in a row and dropped to 13th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers covered 46% of their games while 55% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the teams this season. The Lakers upset the Bucks, 133-129, on the road back in early December.

Here are the Bucks-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Lakers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -6 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: +6 (-110)

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Lakers

TV: TNT, Spectrum SN

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee enters tonight’s game as the single-hottest team in the league. Winners of eight straight games, the Bucks seem to be rounding into form and are looking more and more like the championship contender many pegged them as prior to the season. Milwaukee features one of the most balanced rosters in the league as they rank in the top half of the NBA in scoring, defense, and rebounding. Offensively, their biggest strength is their affinity for the three-ball. Consequently, the Bucks average 14.2 made threes per game – fifth in the NBA. That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering LA allows threes at a below-average rate in the league.

Milwaukee’s chances of covering as road favorites ride heavily on the shoulders of former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak has been incredible once again this season, ranking third in scoring with 32.2 PPG while leading the league with 12.4 RPG. He remains a strong playmaker despite his stature, chipping in 5.3 APG. Additionally, he has been on a tear coming into tonight. Giannis has scored 50+ points in two of his last five games and is averaging 39.4 PPG, 15.6 RPG, and 5.8 APG over that span. After a 40-point performance in their previous matchup with the Lakers, expect Antetokounmpo to post another monster stat line under the bright lights of LA.

For as good as Giannis has been this season, point guard Jrue Holiday has been nearly as important to Milwaukee’s success. The All-Star was forced to step up in a major way with Kris Middleton missing so much time this season and he’s responded well. For the season, Holiday averages 19.1 PPG and a team-leading 7.1 APG. A lockdown defender on the perimeter, Holiday also leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Additionally, Holiday has served as the team’s most prolific outside shooter – leading Milwaukee with 2.3 made threes per game.

The X-factor for the Bucks tonight is big man Brook Lopez. The seven-foot sniper is arguably the best rim-protecting shooter in the NBA. Despite averaging just 14.3 PPG, Lopez’s 2.4 blocks per game and 1.8 threes per game makes him incredibly versatile and the perfect fit next to Giannis. Coming off a 27-point outburst against the Blazers, expect Lopez to come out firing early and often tonight.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles enters tonight’s game with a barren roster thanks to the Russell Westbrook trade and both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the injury report. While reinforcements are on their way for the Lakers, they face a tough task tonight against the red-hot Bucks. That being said, the Lakers have a chance to cover tonight thanks to their explosive offense. The Lakers average 117.3 PPG – seventh most in the NBA. LA is especially strong on the fast break and in the paint, where they rank fifth and second, respectively.

With James in serious question to miss tonight’s game after breaking the scoring record on Tuesday, forward Anthony Davis will need to pull out a vintage performance if they want to cover tonight. Despite a poor showing from Davis on Tuesday, he had previously put up back-to-back 30-point and 14-rebound performances. After missing a significant stretch with an injury, Davis has largely looked like his former self – especially in recent games. For the season, Davis averages 26.7 PPG and 11.9 RPG while maintaining a stellar 2.0 blocks per game. Additionally, the versatile forward was unstoppable in their earlier win over Milwaukee. AD scored 44 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the win while maintaining a 67% shooting percentage.

Final Bucks-Lakers Prediction & Pick

With the Lakers still waiting for their trade reinforcements to arrive, I expect the blistering-hot Bucks to run away with this one.

Final Bucks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -6 (-110)