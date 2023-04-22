A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Dennis Schroder has been a non-factor for the Los Angeles Lakers thus far in their NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. He laid a goose egg in Game 2 after coming off the bench to log 15 minutes of action, and you know that the veteran is looking to bounce back in Game 3. However, with the 29-year-old popping up on the injury report yet again, the fans want an answer to the question of Is Dennis Schroder playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies?

Dennis Schroder injury status for Game 3 vs. Grizzlies

The good news for Lakers fans is that Schroder is currently listed as probable to play on Saturday night. This is despite the fact that he’s still dealing with a sore right Achilles that has forced LA to include him in the injury report in the first two games of the series. Schroder was able to play through the injury in both games, though, and this should be the case yet again in Game 3.

Schroder has been an integral part of LA’s rotation this season, averaging 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 30.1 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-3 combo guard was a starter for the majority of the season for the Lakers, but he has since been reduced to a bench role amid the team’s flurry of moves during the NBA trade deadline.

Now, with regard to the question of Is Lakers’ Dennis Schroder playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies, at this point, there is very little doubt that he won’t.