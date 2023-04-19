A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a tremendous opportunity in their hands to take a significant advantage in their NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. After upsetting the Grizzlies in Game 1 on Sunday, the Lakers are now looking to secure another win tonight in order to take a 2-0 advantage before the series shifts to LA for Games 3 and 4.

At this point, however, there is a bit of doubt surrounding backup point guard Dennis Schroder’s status for the game after the veteran popped up on the injury report again. Therefore, the question on the minds of Lakers fans is this: Is Dennis Schroder playing tonight in Game 2 vs. the Grizzlies?

Dennis Schroder injury status vs. Grizzlies

Currently, the Lakers have listed Dennis Schroder as probable to play. The 29-year-old is dealing with a sore right Achilles, which is the same injury that forced him to miss the Lakers’ final two games of the regular season.

Schroder looked good in Game 1 on Sunday, though, logging 20 minutes off the bench, and he is expected to play a similar role in Game 2. The injury does not sound serious, and it appears that his presence on the injury report is merely precautionary. As such, given the magnitude of Wednesday’s contest, it would be a surprise if Schroder ends up sidelined for this one.

So, with regard to the question of Is Dennis Schroder playing tonight in Game 2 vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is most likely yes.