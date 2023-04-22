A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Saturday night’s NBA Playoffs action will feature a crucial showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of their first-round matchup. It’s the Lakers who are facing a lot of pressure to win their first home game with the series currently tied at 1-1. As usual, Anthony Davis has been listed on the injury report yet again ahead of this pivotal matchup, which is why at this point, the fans want to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Grizzlies

There should be no issue for Lakers fans here with regard to Davis’ playing status for Game 3. Officially, the eight-time All-Star is listed as probable to play with a right foot stress injury, but as has been the case in past games, Davis should be upgraded to available before tipoff.

For what it’s worth, both LeBron James and Dennis Schroder have been listed as probable as well, which should also mean that both players will be good to go for Game 3. It’s a clean bill of health again for the Lakers, which unfortunately for the Grizzlies, just isn’t the case for them right now. Ja Morant is questionable to play, while Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke remain sidelined with respective long-term injuries.

However, with regard to the question of Is Anthony Davis playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies, the answer to that question is that it’s most likely that he does.