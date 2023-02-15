Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has missed three straight games due to an ankle injury. The last time he played was back on February 7th, when he scored 38 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out three assists in a 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Unsurprisingly, the Lakers have struggled of late without their best player — the team owns a 1-2 record since James has been out. So when Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, and the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night to play the Lakers, every Lakers fan will surely want to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

LeBron James injury status vs. Pelicans

The Lakers have James listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Star big man Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) is probable to play for Los Angeles.

LeBron James, 38, is in his 20th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He’s averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 44 appearances this season (all starts).

The Lakers should be able to beat the Pelicans at home on Wednesday, with or without James in the lineup. After all, the Pelicans have struggled to win games on the road all season long, as the team owns a 10-18 subpar road record, a far cry from the Lakers’ respectable 13-14 home record. But with regard to the question, Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is maybe.