LeBron James has been spotted watching Super Bowl 57 in Arizona on Sunday, prompting many fans to ask if he’s fine now after he missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ last two games due to a concerning foot injury.

Interestingly, as his status becomes a major talking point amid the Super Bowl festivities, the Lakers released an injury update. The team put James as questionable for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday due to left ankle soreness, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

James is no longer new to questionable ahead of games, as he has been labeled as such for the majority of the season. The Lakers are just really cautious considering his age. It is worth noting, however, that there have been several times when the All-Star forward missed matches after being listed as questionable. The Purple and Gold are not hesitating to sit out James if they feel his condition will worsen by playing.

With that said, the LA faithful will only get to know James’ official status against the Blazers prior to tip-off on gameday.

It won’t be a surprise if the Lakers opt to sit him out as well. It was reported on Saturday that LeBron James has struggled “severely” with his bothersome foot injury, and there have been times that the pain is just unbearable. LeBron played through the pain in the past, so his status now depends on how he feels and his level of pain tolerance.

Hopefully, though, James can recover from the injury and that it won’t be much of an issue moving forward. For now, maybe relaxing in the Super Bowl can help in alleviating his pain.