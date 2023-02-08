Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is officially the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark that has stood for more than three decades. Naturally, the whole NBA Twitter went wild for the historic feat that many thought they won’t be able to see in their lifetime.

Entering Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James needed just 36 points to break Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points. He reached 36 points a few seconds before the third quarter ended.

LeBron James hits the fadeaway and passes Kareem as the new all-time NBA leading scorer pic.twitter.com/QHuh4cpoOw — Troydan (@Troydan) February 8, 2023

A lot of fans quickly proclaimed LeBron as the GOAT, and for good reason. After all, his latest accomplishment is not only a testament to his scoring pedigree, but also to his longevity and sustained dominance. James is already 38 years old, but it hasn’t stopped him or slowed him down one bit.

THE MOST POINTS SCORED IN NBA HISTORY LEBRON JAMES THE GOAT DEBATE IS OVER! pic.twitter.com/uku5d29z1z — ‏َ (@BolWrld) February 8, 2023

Congrats to the king LeBron James for passing Kareem on the all-time scoring list. GOAT SHIT.🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/s5lpkKh6GE — CURRY IS BETTER (@Matthewxdot30) February 8, 2023

I don’t wanna hear shit! I’m not debating a damn thing when it comes to the GOAT. Old heads, haters, trolls… sit this one out! I always believed but now it’s concrete and nothing left to discuss… Carry. The. Hell. ON! Congratulations my brother @KingJames — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 8, 2023

The King and GOAT has cemented himself 👑 🐐 Congrats to @KingJames on an incredible accomplishment in your 20th season I’ve been watching you play since you were in middle school and your determination while having fun has always stuck with me — Henri Pierre-Jacques (@hpierrejacques) February 8, 2023

Many others simply heaped praise on James. Only three players have made scored over 35,000 points in the regular season in the NBA. Now, James is at the top of the list with a real chance of becoming the first player to hit 39K points. With the way he is playing, breaking through 40K points by next season isn’t even out of the question.

LeBron James truly is one of a kind ⭐️ 👑 1st all-time in points

👑 4th all-time in assists

👑 9th all time in steals

👑 9th all-time in threes pic.twitter.com/q2L20s5Rm5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2023

There it is. A fall-away into history for LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/knuUaHUGcp — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 8, 2023

LeBron James definitely deserves all the recognition he is getting. While he has his fair share of haters and many are accusing him of stat-padding to break the record instead of helping the Lakers win, the fact remains that what he has done is unparalleled in the history of the NBA.

Congratulations, King James!