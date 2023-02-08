Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is officially the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark that has stood for more than three decades. Naturally, the whole NBA Twitter went wild for the historic feat that many thought they won’t be able to see in their lifetime.

Entering Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James needed just 36 points to break Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points. He reached 36 points a few seconds before the third quarter ended.

A lot of fans quickly proclaimed LeBron as the GOAT, and for good reason. After all, his latest accomplishment is not only a testament to his scoring pedigree, but also to his longevity and sustained dominance. James is already 38 years old, but it hasn’t stopped him or slowed him down one bit.

Many others simply heaped praise on James. Only three players have made scored over 35,000 points in the regular season in the NBA. Now, James is at the top of the list with a real chance of becoming the first player to hit 39K points. With the way he is playing, breaking through 40K points by next season isn’t even out of the question.

LeBron James definitely deserves all the recognition he is getting. While he has his fair share of haters and many are accusing him of stat-padding to break the record instead of helping the Lakers win, the fact remains that what he has done is unparalleled in the history of the NBA.

Congratulations, King James!