With LeBron James ruled out of Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors due to a concerning foot injury, Darvin Ham was asked if the Los Angeles Lakers have discussed about potentially resting the star forward until at least after the All-Star break.

Ham, however, shot it down and pointed out that’s not how LeBron operates. Even if the Lakers want to give him some time to rest, the Purple and Gold head coach emphasized that it’s unlikely James would allow them to.

“No, I don’t think he’d allow us to do that,” Ham shared before noting that they are closely monitoring James’ condition, per Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group.

It’s understandable why there are concerns about LeBron James’ playing status amid his foot injury. As reported earlier, the Lakers superstar is said to be “severely struggling” with it for weeks now, and there have been times when it’s just “unbearable” for him.

James has played through it, but it’s possible it will linger throughout the campaign if he doesn’t let it heal.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they really can’t afford to have LeBron sit out for long considering their playoff and title aspirations. As Darvin Ham said it as well, it’s doubtful James will allow the team to sideline him for some time considering that they are still far from playoff or even play-in contention.

Fans and experts alike will definitely keep an eye on LeBron’s injury status moving forward. Hopes are high that he’ll be back soon, and it’ll be troublesome for the Lakers if he can’t.