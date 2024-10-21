When the Los Angeles Lakers begin what they hope is a successful 2024-25 season on Tuesday versus the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, many are anticipating history to be made. If and when legend LeBron James and Bronny James share the court together in the Crypto.com Arena, they will be the first father-son duo to officially play in an NBA game together.

When that special moment takes place, though, depends on new Lakers head coach JJ Redick. He has yet to make a decision, apparently. The former guard and broadcaster says “nothing has been finalized,” according to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike.

The fact that Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr.– the first father-son pair to hit back-to-back home runs in an MLB game– are attending the Lakers' season opener makes it hard to fathom that Redick would keep the younger James on the bench. There are many people who do not believe the rookie is ready for NBA action, but the magnitude of this occasion might supersede everything else.

The question is, though, will this milestone be merely obligatory, or will the two play together for an extended period of time?