The 2025 Fantasy Baseball regular season is winding down, with just one week left. If you are locked into a playoff spot, it's time to make the roster changes that will bring you a championship. But if you are fighting for the last spots in your postseason, the waiver wire will be vital to the big matchup. The MLB playoff races are heating up just as your playoff matchups begin. Here are the top five fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for the final week before the playoffs.

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN's fantasy baseball leagues. While your leaguemates have let them rot away on the waiver wire, they can change things in your playoff race. As always, the list includes a streaming pitcher of the week that could help you when the postseason comes around.

Who should you be picking up on your waiver wire to help win a championship?

Top Fantasy Baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 22

Roman Anthony, Boston OF (Rostered: 32.3%)

The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers in part because of the logjam they had with their young prospects. After a monstrous home run on Thursday against the New York Yankees, Roman Anthony has an .852 OPS in 59 games, proving that the space needed to be made. Anthony has been incredible for the Red Sox, and his availability on fantasy baseball waiver wires won't be forever.

Anthony can replace an injured outfielder on your playoff roster and should stick around for the rest of the season. He is a great keeper candidate for some fantasy baseball manager, especially given his incredible offensive upside. While the Red Sox chase a playoff spot, Anthony will get a lot of at-bats for your fantasy team.

Edward Cabrera, Miami SP (Rostered: 37%)

The streaming pitcher of the week for fantasy baseball managers is Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins. He has been poor in two consecutive starts, allowing a career-high 11 hits to the St Louis Cardinals the last time out. But he is slated to get two starts this week, including against the lowly Atlanta Braves. Trust a bounce-back with two big starts coming up for Cabrera.

The Marlins have cooled off recently, but Cabrera was a big piece of their hot stretch through the summer. In 13 starts from May 25 to August 8, Cabrera had an incredible 1.95 ERA. He has allowed nine earned runs in his last two starts, but that should correct itself this week.

Miguel Andujar, Cincinnati 3b/OF (Rostered: 18.7%)

Of all of the trade deadline acquisitions, Miguel Andujar has been one of the most impactful. He was traded from the Athletics to the Cincinnati Reds and has a 1.102 OPS in 15 games. While the Reds chase down a playoff spot, Andujar will continue to get big at-bats and may keep raking. With positional versatility, he should be a fantasy baseball pickup.

Andujar has revitalized his career with an incredible .383 batting average and four home runs with the Reds. They did not go big-game hunting at the trade deadline, but Ke'Bryan Hayes and Andujar have improved their team. The final NL Wild Card spot is up for grabs, and Cincy is in a prime spot to grab it.

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees DH (Rostered: 16.2%)

The Yankees have gotten incredible play out of Giancarlo Stanton since he returned to the lineup in June. Elbow injuries knocked him out of training camp and the first 70 games of the season. But since returning, he has 15 homers and a 1.009 OPS in 47 games. With Aaron Judge's elbow flaring up, Stanton has played right field to a decent level of success. He has been key to the Bombers' success, and could be key to a fantasy baseball championship.

In past years, Stanton would not have been under the 50% mark to be eligible for this list. But with the injury in spring training and poor regular seasons the past two years, Stanton was not a pre-season fantasy target. He should be now, as he continues to crush homers and help the Yankees secure a playoff spot.

Dennis Santana, Pittsburgh RP (Rostered: 6.6%)

The relief pitcher that fantasy baseball managers should pick up this week is Dennis Santana. The Pittsburgh Pirates did not trade him at the trade deadline, leaving him as the top option in their bullpen. He had a disastrous appearance immediately after, allowing five runs to the Colorado Rockies. Since then, he has a 2.35 ERA and three saves.

There are not a ton of great options on the fantasy baseball waiver wire for relief pitchers, but someone who can pick up saves is key. Santana can do that down the stretch, even for a team that is not going to win many games.