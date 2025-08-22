The back end of the defense looks good for the Baltimore Ravens. It’s part of their overall strong look, which makes it hard for roster hopefuls. And here are two Ravens surprise preseason roster cuts to watch before Week 1.

One player who has been on and off the bubble is linebacker David Ojabo. He has shown a lot of good things through the summer. However, this is a tough group to break into. Odafe Oweh and Tavius Robinson are ahead of Ojabo at weak-side linebacker. Kyle Van Noy and Adisa Isaac lead the outside, but rookie Mike Green is charging fast.

Ojabo helped his cause early in the preseason, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I think [Adisa Isaac and David Ojabo] came in ready to play,” head coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens’ preseason opener. “Their lower half is starting to come back, and that allows them to play really strong at the point of attack. I'm excited for how that's kind of developing right now. We saw that in the first game, we've been seeing it on the practice field.”

Ravens LB David Ojabo on the bubble?

The positive words for Harbaugh have to give Ojabo hope.

“I think [David Ojabo] is playing in a very direct way,” Harbaugh said. “The thing about David Ojabo — it's important to remember — he's not a guy that played a lot of football. He was late to football in high school. He really only played one year of college football, really, is what he ended up playing as far as a full season. And then he got hurt coming out. So, football is kind of one of these games where the more you play it, the better feel you have for it.”

An injury to Isaac may be the crack in the door that keeps Ojabo on the roster. But Ojabo has dealt with his own injuries in his first three years. The second-round pick in 2022 has to fight that history. The Ravens typically keep only five outside linebackers.

Ojabo said he doesn’t know where he stands in terms of the roster cut, according to nytimes.com.

“I haven’t heard anything about that, honestly,” Ojabo said Monday when asked about the logjam at outside linebacker. “I’m out here. (When I) just get the call, play fast, have fun, and control what I can control, which is my effort and my attitude.”

Ojabo is enjoying better health this year. He’s a long way removed from an Achilles injury during his Pro Day back in 2022.

“It is my first true offseason healthy,” Ojabo said Monday. “I feel like myself. Feel confident and just kind of letting it rip. I’m not thinking about rehabbing. (And) I’m just thinking about football. I’m doing good. Just keep getting better day by day.”

OL Nick Samac fighting for a place

The Ravens are solid with Tyler Linderbaum at center, and Samac is currently listed as the backup. Corey Bullock is behind him.

However, Samac’s problem is that he may have strong competition from Bullock for that final spot. The Ravens can also use veteran Ben Cleveland at center. He has taken reps there over the past couple of years. Backup guard Darrian Dalcourt, a second-year undrafted free agent, has experience playing center in college.

Another problem for Samac is Harbaugh liking what he’s seen from Bullock.

“I would say he’s made dramatic improvement (and) just works so hard all the time,” Harbaugh said. “It’s showing up in how he’s playing. He’s playing both center and guard positions and has just done well. I see him blocking people. That’s usually a pretty good (sign). Isn’t that what linemen do? They block. So, he’s making a lot of blocks.”

Also, like the linebacker position numbers, will the Ravens keep nine or 10 guys on the 53-man roster for the offensive line. Harbaugh is still weighing the options, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I'd say we've got the five, then what's the nine if we keep nine?” Harbaugh said. “Do we keep 10? It's hard to do, but we have 10 worthy guys for sure. Then the practice guys are all kind of up in the air right now.”

The starters were confirmed by Harbaugh, according to a post on X by Jeff Zrebiec.

“Harbaugh said the Ravens are set with the starting OL, which means if there’s no injuries, [Ronnie] Stanley, [Andrew] Vorhees, Linderbaum, [Daniel] Faalele, and [Roger] Rosengarten will be starting 5 in Buffalo.”