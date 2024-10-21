Entering the last exhibition on the preseason schedule, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James saved his best for last, finishing with 17 points on 7-for-17 attempts (1-for-5 from deep), four rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in a 132-74 blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors. Then, Bronny and his dad, LeBron James, went viral on social media. There’s a video of the two going back and forth in a scrimmage during practice, per House of Highlight’s Instagram.

Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis gave reporters a play-by-play recount of how the father/son duel went down at practice.

“Bronny hit a three over him today, and everybody was talking smack in Bronny’s favor. Then, LeBron came down and bullied somebody. He took it out on [him. I forgot who it was, [he] made the layup. Bronny hit another three. Then, LeBron wanted the ball,” Davis said. “So, you could see, even though they weren’t matched up, the competition is there. And that’s what we love to see.”

The Lakers signed Quincy Olivari to a two-way contract. The undrafted rookie finished with a team-high 22 points on 8-of-16 attempts, including 5-of-9 from behind the three-point arc, seven rebounds, and two assists to top off an impressive preseason showing.

Olivari didn’t get extended minutes in every exhibition but made the most of his opportunities when they arose, such as finishing with 11 points, five rebounds, and two assists in nine minutes of action in a 107-102 win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Magic Johnson uses two players as examples to Bronny James

Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson encouraged LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, for his impressive performance in the Lakers’ preseason finale. He reminded people of a pair of draft picks the Lakers selected in recent years, Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves, as examples of two rookies who ascended to NBA starters today.

Johnson talked about James on his X, formerly Twitter.

“Basketball fans, Bronny James is in good hands with the Lakers, who are great with developing talent,” Johnson said. “Two names that I can name recently that I’ve seen firsthand are Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves, who both are starters in the league today. Bronny will be next.”

After spending his first four seasons with the Lakers, including a role on the 2020 championship team, Caruso played the past three seasons for the Bulls before inking a four-year, $37 million deal with the Thunder over the summer. Coming off the best season of his career, Reaves averaged 15.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 0.8 steals in 2023-24.