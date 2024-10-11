Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick praised Quincy Olivari for his exceptional effort in the team’s 107-102 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Olivari stood out with his relentless energy, strong defense, rebounding, and impressive 3-point shooting in the Lakers' third preseason matchup.

Olivari, undrafted, was brought into the game by JJ Redick in the 4th quarter and seized the moment. He not only hit crucial shots but also showcased his relentless full-court defense and hustle, making a significant impact on both ends of the floor.

Quincy Olivari receiving praise from Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick

“Quincy completely changed the game…picking up full court, being disruptive, taking time off the shot clock. I thought he executed exactly what we want from someone in his position,” Redick told the media in his post-game interview.

Olivari, who joined the Lakers on an Exhibit 10 contract earlier in the offseason, took full advantage of his moment on the court. The 23-year-old guard showcased his skills by scoring 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

Expand Tweet

In just 9 minutes and 24 seconds of play, the former Rice basketball standout also grabbed five rebounds and handed out two assists, making a significant impact in limited time.

LeBron James contributed 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists, all within 16 minutes of action, exclusively in the first half. Anthony Davis, though quieter offensively, added 11 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks in his 25 minutes of play, including a brief stint in the third quarter.

Rui Hachimura put up 14 points and collected five rebounds in a solid outing. Dalton Knecht chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Gabe Vincent provided a spark off the bench, scoring eight points on efficient 3-of-5 shooting.

Milwaukee began the second half without their star pair, who were rested for the remainder of the game. The Lakers kept Anthony Davis on the court for additional minutes, while LeBron James remained on the bench. LA then put together a 9-2 scoring run to even the game.

The Lakers bench mob catching fire and coming back against the Milwaukee Bucks

Both teams eventually turned to their bench units, and the Bucks' offense proved slightly more effective, allowing them to maintain their lead. By the end of the third quarter, the Lakers trailed 82-74.

The Bucks bench squad surged to a 15-point lead at the start of the final quarter. However, the Lakers' bench fought back, cutting the deficit to six. Quincy Olivari and Maxwell Lewis knocked down 3-pointers, energizing the Lakers' scoring run and helping them regain the lead by two points.

The Lakers' scoring spree reached 20 unanswered points before the Bucks finally broke the drought. Olivari's explosive performance in the fourth quarter took center stage as he led the offense and carried the team. The impressive run culminated in a thunderous dunk by Lewis, sending the Lakers' bench into a frenzy.

The young Lakers displayed tremendous heart and hustle, making for an exciting performance. Olivari could be a valuable asset for the Lake Show.

LeBron James also gave a shoutout to Quincy Olivari after his impressive showing in the Lakers' win over the Bucks. James praised Olivari for his game-changing performance, acknowledging how the young guard made the most of his opportunity and began carving out a name for himself.

James hyped up Quincy Olivari by sharing a video of the Lakers players celebrating him and wrote, “Yeeeeaaaahhhhh Q!! They know who 41 is now.”

The Lakers' next preseason matchup is Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors at 7:00 PM PT.