Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is no stranger to no-call fouls and getting technical fouls for complaining about them. For example, one remembers the no-call in January 2023 that led to the Lakers losing to the Celtics in overtime and to Patrick Beverley making one of the funniest memes in NBA history. However, this technical foul is rare in that it happened in the Lakers' preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks, as Giannis Antetokounmpo hit LeBron James in the arm as he shot a layup.

The refs didn't call the foul on Antetokounmpo or Bobby Portis, triggering Bron to start complaining and forcing the refs to T him up. Here's the replay, via ClutchPoints, and check if you'd have called a foul on the play or not.

LeBron James gets a T in preseason?

Maybe LeBron James can add “getting a technical foul in preseason” to his growing list of accomplishments, and he can share the credit for it with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Seriously, though, maybe this game was just not the game for the King.

Previously, Bron had complained about this Bucks game, noting that the Lakers shouldn't need to travel almost cross-country to play a game that literally does not count.

After all, after this game, they'll fly back to the West Coast to play the Warriors, then the Suns, and then the Warriors again.

In response, Skip Bayless fired back at James, stressing that it's the team captain's job to suck it up and be a leader. Fair enough, the King did fly with the team to Milwaukee, but perhaps he wasn't exactly in the right headspace.

Meanwhile, the good news for the Bucks is that both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are active, marking Giannis' return to the lineup after an injury.

LeBron James and the Lakers also reunited, of sorts, with ex-coach Darvin Ham, now back as an assistant under Doc Rivers. Ham's replacement, JJ Redick, hopes to build on his success while avoiding his mistakes.