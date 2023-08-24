On Kobe Bryant Day, the Los Angeles Lakers made the official announcement about the statue that will sit outside of Crypto.com Arena. Vanessa Bryant released the details courtesy of the Lakers' official release, and the statue will be unveiled on February 8, 2024, which is 2-8-2024. The announcement was timed perfectly and came at 8:24 a.m. PST on August 24.

“As you know, Kobe played his entire 20-year NBA career as a Los Angeles Laker. Since arriving in the city and joining the Lakers organization, he felt at home here playing in the city of angels…We are going to unveil the statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever. Hope to see you there.”

Kobe Bryant will become the 7th Lakers legend to have a statue built outside, joining the likes of Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Chick Hearn, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The date has even more meaning. February 8, 2024 (2/8/24) has GiGi Bryant's No. 2, and Kobe had both 8 and 24 retired by the Lakers after a sensational career. It will surely be an emotional occasion for the Bryant family and the Lakers organization, but building a statue outside the arena is a terrific way to honor one of the greatest Lakers to ever wear the purple and gold.

This game will surely be filled with celebrities, former players, and prominent NBA names as they remember Kobe Bryant, who is one of the greatest to ever play the game and will live in Lakers lore forever, and the bronze statue outside of Crypto.com Arena will be a sight to see.