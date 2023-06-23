The Los Angeles Lakers were quite busy on Thursday night. They opted not to trade away their No. 17 pick and instead scoop up Jalen Hood-Schifino in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. They then decided to trade up to acquire the No. 40 pick from the Indiana Pacers, who in turn, receive LA's No. 47 pick and cash considerations. The Lakers used the 40th pick to draft Maxwell Lewis of Indiana University.

Apparently, that's not all she wrote for the Lakers on draft night. Shortly after the conclusion of Thursday's festivities, LA's front office decided to hand out no less than three contracts to a trio of undrafted rookies. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers have added Florida center Colin Castleton and Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge, who will both be signing two-way contracts with the team. ESPN's Dave McMenamin adds that former Florida forward Alex Fudge will also be joining LA on an Exhibit-1o deal.

These obviously aren't your typical household names, but it is clear that the Lakers have had their eyes on these three even before the draft. They liked what they saw from the trio, and they wasted no time taking them off the market after they all went undrafted.

There's no guarantee that Cstleton, Hodge, or Fudge will make the final roster cut. In fact, it's possible that all three don't make the lineup come opening night. However, the important thing is that they got their shot. It's now up to them to take advantage of this golden opportunity.