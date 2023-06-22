It may not have been the long-awaited blockbuster involving Myles Turner and/or Buddy Hield, but the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers have made a trade. The Pacers will send the no. 40 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to the Lakers in exchange for the no. 40 pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers now hold the no. 17 and no. 40 picks in the draft. The improved second-rounder should hold significant value in what's considered to be a uniquely deep pool of players. The Lakers can either keep the pick and try to nab a promising prospect for their vaunted scouting department to develop or can use the asset as ammunition for a trade later in the day.

Los Angeles entered the draft with about $4.35 million to include in trades until July 1 after sending $2 million to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline as part of the Mo Bamba acquisition, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. The Lakers reportedly sent all of that to the Pacers in the deal.

Last year, the Lakers traded into the second round and selected Max Christie at no. 35. Christie, who turned 20 during the 2022-23 season, showed flashes as a rookie and held his own during a few stretches in the rotation. He's expected to make strides as a 3-and-D wing next season and become a mainstay in the rotation.

The Lakers are still exploring various trade scenarios. They can move back in the draft and add multiple picks or package picks and the contracts of Malik Beasley ($16.5 million) and/or Bamba ($10.3 million) to either acquire an established veteran (Turner, Hield, Gary Trent Jr., Royce O'Neale, Dorian Finney Smith) or move up in the draft.

Earlier in the day, the Lakers were linked to Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin, whom ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel has going no. 13 to the Toronto Raptors in his latest mock draft. It's possible that the Lakers could package no. 17 and no. 40 for a slightly higher selection.

This post will be updated.