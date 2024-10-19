The Los Angeles Lakers season opener is next week on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Teams are facing the deadline to finalize their rosters, and while the Lakers are still pursuing impact players via trade, they made a flurry of roster moves on Friday.

The Lakers added former Belmont star Grayson Murphy to the roster while cutting Kylor Kelley and Jordan Goodwin, as per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Prior to the recent moves, the Lakers’ roster had stood at 18 players and three two-way contract players. NBA teams are permitted to carry a maximum of 15 regular contract roster spots and three two-way contract players.

With Murphy being added to the team, the Lakers roster currently stands at 17 with one more preseason game to go against the Golden State Warriors. Although the Lakers have all three two-way contract spots filled, those spots do not count against the cap and are not necessarily set in stone.

Monday, Oct. 21 is the deadline for all teams to finalize their rosters.

Who will make the Lakers final roster?

As of right now, the Lakers have two players remaining on non-guaranteed contracts; the recently signed Grayson Murphy and Quincy Olivari. Olivari was a standout back during LA’s preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks finishing with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in the fourth quarter.

But both Murphy and Olivari face nearly impossible odds to make the final roster. The Lakers have 15 guaranteed deals and would have to eat salary to keep one of the two.

In terms of two-way contracts, things can certainly become a little more fluid. Those deals are not guaranteed and do not count towards the cap. The Lakers have Colin Castleton, Christian Koloko and Armel Traore occupying the two-way spots.

Given the team’s injury issues in the frontcourt with Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt sidelined, it’s tough to image the Lakers parting ways with either Castleton or Koloko, both of whom bring immediate size. And Traore has impressed in preseason with his defensive ability and high motor.

In all likelihood, the Lakers roster for the 2024-25 season is already set. Murphy was a pickup to assign him to the South Bay Lakers in the G League. That is also where Olivari is likely going to end up.

Murphy’s deal with the Lakers is an Exhibit 10 deal, meaning the they could cut him and essentially retain his G League rights.