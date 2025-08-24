The two most active teams in the NFL on the trade market during this preseason have been the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, and now the two have made a deal with each other. On Sunday morning, the Vikings sent backup quarterback Sam Howell to the Eagles for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a seventh-rounder in 2027.

The Vikings have continued to accumulate draft capital in recent weeks. They also traded defensive tackle Harrison Phillips to the New York Jets, swapping the veteran and a seventh-rounder for a pair of sixth-rounders in the process.

The Eagles have taken the opposite approach, stockpiling intriguing depth players at multiple positions as they fill out their roster for the season. Philadelphia had already made moves to acquire wide receiver John Metchie III from the Houston Texans and cornerback Jakorian Bennett from the Las Vegas Raiders, and now they have added Howell to the mix as well.

So, how did these two very active front offices fare in this trade? Let's dive into the deal on both sides.

Vikings keep stacking picks for future deals

This feels like the move before the move for the Vikings. Minnesota has been targeting wide receiver help, and adding these two draft picks should help it make a move for another pass-catcher before the regular season gets underway. Carolina Panthers wideout and longtime Viking Adam Thielen is a name that has been mentioned a lot alongside a potential trade.

Howell had clearly lost the battle for the backup quarterback job behind JJ McCarthy this preseason, as undrafted rookie Max Brosmer looks likely to head into the season as QB2 in Minnesota. Brosmer played some of the best football of any quarterback during the preseason, and that certainly played a big role in the decision to trade Howell.

The Vikings also replaced Howell shortly after making the deal when they signed veteran passer Carson Wentz, who should come in and serve as the No. 3 guy behind McCarthy and Brosmer. Whether the Vikings keep Wentz and Brosmer remains to be seen, but they clearly like what both of them bring to the table.

Normally, the North Carolina product would be a cut candidate, but the Vikings did a great job to get a couple of picks back for a guy who didn't put much good film out there last season with the Seattle Seahawks. Getting a fifth-rounder is a steal for a guy who wasn't going to play anyway, and now it's time to find out whether Minnesota can flip that for a contributor at a different position.

Grade: A

Article Continues Below

Eagles continue to take flyers on talented prospects without a home

Howie Roseman has become known for taking chances on talent in the NFL Draft, and he is doing it on the trade market with this move as well.

Howell has a big arm and is an athletic guy who is hard to get on the ground, making him an asset in the running game as well as through the air. He can make just about any throw on the field and, with the right coaching, has shown bits and pieces of the skills needed to be an NFL starter.

However, there is still a lot to clean up. Nobody takes more sacks than Howell, who was dragged down a league-high 65 times in his second season in 2023 with the Washington Commanders. His confidence in his arm talent also gets him into trouble at times, as he is prone to putting the ball in harm's way. During that 2023 campaign, Howell threw an NFL-leading 21 interceptions.

While the Eagles may think that they can fix Howell and turn him into a quality starter, it's unclear where the reps he needs to do that are going to come from. Jalen Hurts is firmly cemented as the starter in Philly, and the Eagles also love backup Tanner McKee.

McKee played great in the Eagles' first preseason game before going down with a finger injury. However, it is not considered to be serious and he is expected to avoid a stint on injured reserve, so he should be ready to go as the backup in Philly in no time.

Because of that, Howell appears to be the third string QB at best for Nick Sirianni and company. Giving up a fifth-rounder to acquire a third string quarterback, even if he is extremely talented, seems like a reach. While the Eagles don't need draft capital with their loaded roster at the moment, this one is a bit of a head-scratcher despite the talent of Howell.

Grade: C-