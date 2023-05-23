Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

As much hate as LeBron James has drawn ever since breaking into the scene as one of the best 18-year olds to ever grace the NBA in 2003, one wouldn’t be able to help but admit that he is, indeed, one of the greatest basketball players of all time. At the very least, it is a guarantee that James won’t ever quit, giving it his all every time he’s on the court. And in Game 4 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, James did whatever he could to extend the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff lives.

But clearly, regardless of what James does, some are just generational haters. Enes Freedom, who formerly went by the Kanter surname, is one of those generational James haters, as he roasted The King after he became on the receiving end of a sweep for the first time in his career.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Freedom made his thoughts clear regarding LeBron James and the Lakers’ playoff shortcomings against the Nuggets.

“‘👑’🧹,” Freedom wrote.

Enes Freedom hasn’t been shy in the past in calling out LeBron James for being a hypocrite, as the former NBA center has become more and more vocal regarding his political beliefs. Freedom has denounced James’ affiliation with Nike, as the footwear and lifestyle brand is rumored to be exploiting slave labor in alleged sweatshops in China.

One instance of Freedom’s outward expression of disdain for the Lakers star came on the night where James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Freedom accused James of having no morals, values, principles, and empathy as he decides to “bow down to China”.

Nevertheless, it’s difficult to think that the Lakers star would be affected in any way by what Enes Freedom is accusing him of. Surely it’s nothing LeBron James hasn’t heard before, and James said in the past that Freedom isn’t exactly someone whose opinion he values. The King also said that Freedom is just attaching himself to his name so that the NBA outcast would gain notoriety.

At the end of the day, if that indeed is Freedom’s goal, then mission accomplished.