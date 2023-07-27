Shareef O'Neal assured USC commit Bronny James that he got his back as the latter currently recovers from his recent cardiac arrest. Like LeBron James' son, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal also had heart issues and even had to undergo what TMZ described as a scary surgery just to get past them.

“I talked to Bronny, and I sent him a message. I just said, ‘Any questions that you have? You can ask me. I can probably answer them for you,'” Shareef O'Neal described their recent conversation in an interview with ABC News' Good Morning America.

O'Neal's heart problems derailed what could have been a promising collegiate career at UCLA. Instead of probably starring for the team and imposing his interior presence like his dad, he entered medical redshirt during his supposed freshman season and only played sparingly the following year before transferring to LSU, where he also played limited minutes.

“‘When am I gonna be able to get back? I can't even walk right now. What is my future looking like?' That's when I kinda realized I was like, ‘I don't know if basketball is gonna be an option again,'” O'Neal recalled his worries then.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He then shared what Shaq told him: “He's like, ‘If you make it out of this, you'll be the baddest man on the planet,' and that kinda just builds a fire up in you and makes you wanna go back and get it.” Hopefully, that can be the case for Bronny.

As Lebron James' family remain by Bronny’s side after his cardiac arrest, Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef speaks out about his own health scare and what it was like undergoing open-heart surgery at 18. @molareports has more. pic.twitter.com/YaavQM64pl — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 27, 2023

Shareef O'Neal is currently rebuilding his career with the NBA G-League Ignite, and now, he is ready to impart similar advice to Bronny James, whose promising career with USC — and possibly a chance to team up with LeBron in the NBA — hit a huge roadblock.

LeBron James Tweeted out a long message full of thanks for all the support his family and received, and we will be sure to update Bronny's situation as more information comes out.