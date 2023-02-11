The big news for the Los Angeles Lakers is that D’Angelo Russell and the rest of their newly-acquired players from their furious NBA trade deadline dealings are all set to make their debuts on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have popped up on the injury report ahead of their marquee matchup against the defending champs.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status vs. Warriors

LeBron sat out Thursday’s loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks with a foot injury, and it seems that he could be sidelined again on Saturday with the same sore left ankle. James is currently questionable to play against the Warriors.

You have to note, however, that LeBron has been able to play through the questionable tag multiple times in the past few weeks, so he still has a good chance to suit up on Saturday. Nevertheless, the fact that he sat out the last game means that this injury could be a bit more serious than initially anticipated.

The good news is that Anthony Davis is probable to play despite his right foot stress injury. AD hasn’t been playing well in the past couple of games, and Saturday’s matchup against the Warriors would be a great chance for him to bounce back.

D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Davon Reed are all going to be available against the Dubs as well. Mo Bamba, however, will still need to sit out as he serves his suspension following his on-court altercation with Austin Rivers.