Amid all their NBA trade deadline dealings, the Los Angeles Lakers still have a game to play on Thursday night. It isn’t just any matchup either as LA faces off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the mighty Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately for them, the Lakers will need to try and navigate a win without LeBron James in the picture.

LeBron James injury status vs. Bucks

Fresh off his record-breaking performance on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Lakers have decided to give LeBron a night off against Milwaukee on Thursday. James was unable to finish the Thunder game due to a foot injury, and it is this same issue that will keep him out versus the Bucks. Lakers beat writer Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints reports that LeBron has officially been ruled out due to a sore left foot.

This also means that the NBA’s new all-time leading scorer will get a break from all the media frenzy right after the trade deadline. There’s no denying that LA made all those moves with the objective of building a more formidable roster around LeBron, and there’s also no doubt that the media will want to hear what James will have to say about a new-look Lakers side. Well, the press will need to wait at least one more day before LeBron fields any questions about his team’s eye-opening deadline-day moves.

For what it’s worth, Giannis Antetokounmpo is also on the injury report for the Bucks, but he’s likely to suit up against LA after being listed as probable with a sore right ankle.